MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Area Chamber EDC and State Fair members officially kicked off the 2022 North Dakota State Fair with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

This marks the 56th anniversary of the event. The very first fair was held in Minot in 1966.

It was in 2010 when the current grandstand was built, and it has hosted many legendary acts since.

As the most significant event in the state, it draws nearly 300,000 people every year.

Since the fair’s inception, the fair has continued to grow and welcome more fair goers, vendors, and entertainment every year.

“I think it’s a lot of fun, I think it’s a great introduction for what’s to come for the week. You meet new people, people come from all over the place and it’s fun and it really, it just brings people together,” said Keli Rosselli-Sullivan, a Chair Ambassador for the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

Friday night, Kid Rock is kicking off the array of concerts over the next nine days.

The KX team will be at the fairgrounds throughout the week, so say hi if you see us!