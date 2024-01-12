MINOT, N.D. — We’re experiencing quite the cold snap, but we can warm up by thinking summer.

Better yet, let’s think about the concert that will be kicking off the 2024 North Dakota State Fair. The legendary, Motley Crue is this year’s headline rock act, performing Friday, July 19th!

They’ll be one of three single-night tickets, so be sure to stay tuned for more exciting announcements, right here on Good Day Dakota. Motley Crue has been performing for over 40 years, and will be making their way to Minot in July. They’ll be joining the first two country acts we announced recently: the Turnpike Troubadors, who will perform Sunday, July 21st, and Lainey Wilson, who will close out the 2024 entertainment lineup Saturday, July 27.

Official date of ticket sales will be announced soon.