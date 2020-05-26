North Dakota state offices to open a month after businesses

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issues budget guidelines to North Dakota state agencies for the 2021-23 biennium at a press briefing on Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at the state capitol in Bismarck, N.D.. Gov. Burgum was joined at the briefing by Office of Management & Budget director Joe Morrissette. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Most North Dakota state government offices are set to reopen to the public next week in a limited capacity and a month after businesses in the state restarted with precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The state also will use $23.8 million of federal coronavirus aid to update computer systems and purchase laptops for employees who remain at home.

Gov. Doug Burgum amended an executive order Friday that will allow state offices to operate at a maximum 50% capacity.

Burgum said some 7,000 state employees at about 1,600 facilities across North Dakota have been part of a “remote workforce” since mid-March.