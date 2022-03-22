Over 90 spelling bee champions from their counties took a chance and aimed to represent the state of North Dakota at the Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

“It takes stamina, determination, hard work, and effort. All of those things are necessary to be State Spelling Bee Champion,” State Spelling Bee Coordinator Miranda Streifel said.

Luna Gasevic has been competing in spelling bees for about two years, and when the Bee was complete; Gasevic was the North Dakota Spelling Bee Champion.

“It just looked like a lot of fun, and I loved learning and it just seemed like a great opportunity to learn some new things,” Gasevic said.

The Cass County participant stepped up to the mic not expecting her hard work would pay off.

“I was hoping for at least tenth place,” Gasevic said.

Gasevic said knowing the rules of spelling helps to become a scholarly speller.

“You have to know the rules of the language and where it comes from, you need to know them,” Gasevic said

Chinmay Gopi and Gasevic are no strangers to each other; as they both represent Cass County. While Gasevic won first place, Chinmay Gopi came in second.



“I did well, so I’m proud of that,” Gopi said.

Both agree that practice makes perfect.



“On the weekend like 3 to 4 hours day,” Gopi said.



“At least several, a couple of hours a day,” Gasevic said.

There was a good rivalry between both contestants; they both scored perfect scores on the written portion of the test.

Gasevic spelled correctly tuberculosis to win the title.



