North Dakota To Benefit From USMCA Deal

BISMARCK — Calling it good for everybody including farmers, President Donald Trump said the new USMCA deal finally ends the country’s worst trade deal in NAFTA. It’s a deal that will make it easier for crops like corn to cross international borders.

“Advancing the USMCA represents a win, not just for North Dakota, but for the American People, the American worker, the American small business owner,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer in a video statement.

It’s been a tough year for agriculture in the state, from early droughts to flooding rains and early Blizzards.

But finally, there’s some good news with the announcement of a tentative trade deal between Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Frayne Olson is a crops economist for the NDSU extension and told KX News one of the major winners is the wheat industry, as it looks like we may finally get one uniform wheat grading system.

“The wheat grading system in Canada is different from the wheat grading system in the U.S. USMCA is working very hard to try to standardize that to make it easier for grain to flow both directions instead of just the one direction where Canadian wheat comes into the U.S,” said Olson.

The dairy industry is also expected to benefit, as U.S. dairy farmers will now be able to sell three times as much product to their northern neighbors as before.

“The farmers are going to have to buy much larger tractors because it means a lot of business,” said President Trump.

But could that actually happen, and what’s the feeling from the agriculture community? Clark Price operates a 3,000-acre farm in-and-around Washburn as well as River AG and told KX News the deal could make it easier for farmers to keep their livestock healthy with the tariffs now gone.

“Some of our pharmaceutical products that we sell for animal vaccines and stuff like that have been affected by some of this stuff, whether it’s supply-side or the cost of the product, we don’t see what the tariff side of it is but we’ve seen some increase in costs and just assuming that increase is coming from some of the tariffs,” said Price.

The bill is also expected to create over 175,000 new jobs in the U.S., according to numbers released from the White House.

USMCA is also expected to benefit the labor industry, the U.S. auto market and the steel industry.