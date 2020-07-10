North Dakota woman starts in-home care services for rural areas

Many residents and patients in healthcare or long-term care facilities are feeling lonely after going months without seeing their loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Erin Sorensen has been working as an RN in different cities around North Dakota for more than 20 years now.

She has experienced first hand what it’s like for her patients being unable to get the support they need from loved ones during this time, which is why she knew she had to do something.

Sorensen is the owner of Home Instead Hazen and says, “I wanted to start Home Instead here in Hazen because there was a need. There’s a need for companionship. There’s a need for transportation for people to get their groceries.”

Sorensen says her patients have just about always wanted to stay in their homes when going through any health issues even before Covid-19. However, there isn’t many options for them to do so.

“We live in rural North Dakota and there’s places companies in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Fargo, but there’s not a lot in the rural areas– or any that I know of smack in the rural areas,” says Sorensen.

That’s when she started the Home Instead Franchise in Hazen, providing services for people in the comfort of their own homes.

“Light house keeping, respite care, hospice support, We will take people to appointments, we will take them to get their groceries, whatever the clients needs are, we are there for them,” says Sorensen.

It never would have happened if it wasn’t for the help of her husband Tyrel and her best friend and now General Manager, Christy Mindt and her husband Josh she tells KX News.

They spent 6 weeks renovating the old eye care building in Hazen for a headquarters and training facility.

“We painted every square inch of this place. We painted all the cabinets and got new doors.”

They’ve invested most of their money plus their blood, sweat, and tears into this, but at the end of the day all they want is to help as many people as possible.

“With Home Instead they are home and where they want to be. I don’t know how many to expect. I hope we can start here in Beulah and Hazen and then expand to other rural communities that need help.”

Sorenson says the most important aspect of this is to keep people where they’re comfortable, in their homes.

Home Instead opened their doors on June 16th and plan on going into homes by July 20th–

They will be serving 13 counties in the state.

Sorensen was only one of about 40 people who were picked to start this in the nation this year. The state is even supporting the program and gave them a $10-thousand grant.

The only other Home Instead service in the state is located in Fargo and for more information, click here.