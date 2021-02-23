North Dakotans a step closer to being able to vote to allow online sports betting

North Dakotans are a step closer to being able to vote to allow online sports betting.

The House of Representatives passed a pair of resolutions that would put the issues of both internet live poker and sports betting up for a statewide vote.

This issue has come up time and time again.

While those in opposition are concerned about addiction and other issues that may arise with this being allowed, supporters say it’s up to the people.

“Poker is something that’s kind of going on now but here’s no regulation in the state as far as taxing that or anything like that. We’ve had this discussion a couple sessions in a row now. So this is just us putting it on the ballot again for the people to decide whether or not this is something they think North Dakota should be a part of,” said Rep. Matthew Ruby.

A third bill, contingent on the other two passing, was put to vote on Tuesday as well. But it did not get the OK.

It would have allowed for local tribes to negotiate an agreement to conduct online gaming and sports betting.

Rep. Jon Nelson, who introduced the bill says this decision was surprising and somewhat frustrating.

“This isn’t the end of the discussion for sure. Maybe we just didn’t make the case that this was so important. There’s always those in the legislature that don’t want any expansion of gaming.

There’s that focus. But the other bills passed, so it doesn’t appear that was a deal-breaker,” said Nelson.

House Resolutions 3012 and 3032 will go on to the Senate, then the governor’s desk.

After that, it would be up to the people of North Dakota to decide in the next statewide election.