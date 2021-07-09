North Dakotans think $4,000 is about right to pay for a ‘perfect smile’

How much would you be willing to pay for an aesthetically “perfect smile”?

According to a nationwide survey by dental advice website NextSmileDental.com, North Dakotans would shell out $4,080 for what is also referred to as a “Hollywood smile,” made up of veneers that create the appearance of perfect teeth.

That’s a lot of money — but it’s kind of cheap given, according to the survey, the average price all Americans polled would pay is $5,652.

Floridians would be prepared to pay the most – $9,970 for a set of teeth that are perfect in appearance. At the same time, those in Alaska would be willing to pay just $1,700.

The survey also found 2 in 3 people believe that a good set of teeth reflects a person’s overall physical health.

Also, according to the survey, 44 is the average age at which people say they begin to care less about the cosmetic appearance of their teeth.

You can read more about the survey and its methodology here.