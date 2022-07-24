Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has activated the North Dakota Harvest Hotline.

First implemented in 1992, when adverse weather conditions caused a heavy demand for custom combining, the Harvest Hotline has been offered annually as a free service for farmers and custom harvesters.

Farmers who need custom combining and combiners looking for a job should call 701-425-8454.

Your name and information will be entered into the Harvest Hotline database to be matched up with other callers.

Goehring said North Dakota Department of Agriculture employees will answer calls to the hotline on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Callers can also leave a message on evenings and weekends.

A self-service Harvest Hotline map is also available again this year.

Both farmers and harvesters are already utilizing the service, Goehring said.

The map, hotline number, and further information can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/goehring-activates-harvest-hotline-8#:~:text=%E2%80%93%20Agriculture%20Commissioner%20Doug%20Goehring%20has,matched%20up%20with%20other%20callers.%E2%80%9D .