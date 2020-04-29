North Dakota’s top Google search during quarantine? Animal Crossing

Many of us are stuck indoors, and what better way to pass the time than searching and understanding the latest trends? According to Reviews.org, North Dakota’s top Google search right now? Animal Crossing.

If you haven’t heard quite yet, Animal Crossing is a video game to create your own “paradise,” considering that’s a little difficult to do right now. You can go fishing, dig up fossils, plant trees or even lay on a beach. It’s up to you. And we all need a break from reality right now, right?

Now, if you’re wondering what the rest of the U.S. has googled, worry no more. I’m sure you can guess, though…

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek is a show about a family forced to live together in a small motel after they lose their fortune. You can binge the first five seasons on Netflix, but the sixth and final season just finished airing on live TV and won’t be out on streaming services for a little while longer.

Playstation 5

The Playstation 5 is coming out, but that’s not stopping the entire southern half of the country from getting excited about the system.

This particular spike in traffic around the Playstation 5 is probably related to news about the new DualSense Controller.

Tiger King

And last, but certainly not least, Tiger King. The documentary that tells the wild, true-crime story of Joe Exotic and other eccentric characters, has been Netflix’s most popular offering since its release on March 20.

If you want to see what each state Googled the most, check out this graphic: