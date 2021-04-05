Update: Wildfire at North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park 30% contained

4/5/2021 2:49 p.m.

Officials say the Horse Pasture fire in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park is about 30% contained and has burned roughly 3,000 acres.

The very rough, inaccessible terrain is making it hard to contain the fire, but responders are working around the clock to rein in the blaze.

Officials think the fire may have been human caused.

Crews from Montana, South Dakota, the USDA Forest Service, the North Dakota Forest Service, local farmers and others are all working together to battle the blaze.

At this time, no damage to structures has been reported, but the North Unit housing facilities, campgrounds and other infrastructure are still at risk. The North Unit of the park is closed at this time, as well as the CCC campground across the Little Missouri River to the south of the park.

High and very high fire danger continues through all parts of North Dakota, and near-critical fire weather is expected across the state. Residents are reminded to be vigilant and cooperative as responders battle these wildfires.

4/5/2021 1:16 p.m.

Firefighters continue to battle a blaze that began Saturday, April 3, near the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

In a recent Facebook post, the park says the North Unit remains closed to the public.

The park also went on to say fire restrictions are in place for all units of the park.

“Campfires and the use of non-propane camp stoves are not allowed at this time,” according to the Facebook post.

Visitors are being told to use caution, as the fire danger is very high.

This is developing story, we will continue to update as more information becomes available.