Northern N.D. Getting Dry

North Dakotans living in the northern part of the state are no-doubt hoping the forecast for rain comes true.

Farmland is dry and yards and gardens are in need of moisture this spring.

But the Minot Rural Fire Department chief says it’s not so dry that there is any ban on burning just yet in Ward County.

Rex Weltikol says even without a ban, people need to be extra careful right now.

(Rex Weltikol, Minot Rural Fire Chief) “We are getting dry again. So we are going to have to be cautious with our burning. Make sure you all in if you want to and check the fire index with us or central dispatch.”

Any limits on burning will kick in automatically based on the current fire danger index.

