Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center hosts virtual walk to bring awareness to child abuse, neglect

Ninety-eight is the average number of children reported as abused or neglected in Ward County each month.

That’s why Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center started the “98 Too Many” Virtual Walk and Run on Monday.

The Executive Director says child abuse is a growing issue in North Dakota, so the more awareness, the more help that can be provided.

“This gives us an opportunity to allow the public to demonstrate their commitment in also ending child abuse because we need everybody to be a part of that,” Christal Halseth said.

You are being asked to walk or run 98 miles individually or with a team until Feb. 15