Northern Plains Dance moving to bigger space, launches major fundraising efforts

Hollis Mackintosh Heid, Ellie Fogarty & Nicholas Quallich stand inside the soon to be new home of Northern Plains Dance.

BISMARCK (KX News) — We all need our space: space to breathe and space to think. And more of it is exactly what one organization has acquired, allowing for more space to move.

The current home of Northern Plains Dance is located at 1125 East Main Avenue, its third since its founding in Bismarck in 1998. As it turns out, however, it won’t be the last.

“It’s a little bittersweet; it’s been really good to us,” Northern Plains Dance director Hollis Mackintosh Heid said.

But with more students wanting to participate in the space, staying at the current location would throw the program out of step.

“The place I’m rehearsing [in] now is a bit crowded,” Ellie Fogarty, a Northern Plains Dance member said.

Now a high school junior, who’s been dancing since she was five, Fogarty’s excitement was understandable then when she got to see the new home of Northern Plains Dance for the very first time.

“I think this building can bring so much greatness to our dance studio,” Fogarty said.

Ironically, the old tenants moved out of their old location at 1416 East Front Avenue in Bismarck for the same reason Northern Plains Dance is moving in: more space. But a dance studio, setting up shop in a former shop? Mackintosh Heid said absolutely.

“When I walked into this half of the building, this is when we knew that this would be our future home,” Hollis said to the biggest area of the building.

It may not look like much now, but with more than 16,000 square feet of space, it will be enough for offices, five studios, a performance space and, of course, Nutcracker props and more. Yet with more space comes more fundraising. Northern Plains is launching its capital campaign, asking for $7 million. While it looks like a hefty price tag, Mackintosh Heid said it’s a small price to pay for providing high quality performing arts to a generous community.

As to the future of Northern Plains Dance, Mackintosh Heid said “The sky’s the limit,” with more space to grow by leaps and bounds.

Mackintosh Heid said they are still looking to name the building, which could be in your name for the right price. You can also donate any amount at any time. The hope is to be open in the new space by the fall.