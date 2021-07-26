Not everyone is on board with largest energy package for carbon capture

President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan has been translated into a bipartisan infrastructure bill that could be voted on as soon as today. The energy component to it, which just passed the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, devotes just over $12 billion dollars towards carbon management technology. It is the largest proposed investment into the commercialization of carbon capture technologies ever put forward by a single government. It includes nearly $5 billion to support the buildout of C02 pipelines and regional geologic storage sites — the bulk of the rest of the funding goes toward supporting commercial demonstration of critical carbon capture technologies.

But not everyone is on board. Last week a coalition of hundreds of environmental groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Democratic Congressional leaders urging them to reject the technology.

Here is a link to the open letter.

