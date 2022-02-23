Here are a few tips for the extreme cold you can take with you through a typical day…

Avoiding frozen pipes

Open the doors to your cabinets that contain your plumbing when you leave for work or vacation. The warmth that circulates around the house will help to keep your pipes from freezing.

Keeping warm

We know warm air rises, so reverse your ceiling fan so it runs in the opposite direction. This will circulate that warm air down to you rather than helping it to rise.

Avoiding wet shoes

If you head outside to do a little shoveling, you can apply WD-40 or a similar spray lubricant on your shoes to make them waterproof.

Keeping your snow shovel clean

Use cooking spray on your shovel to keep snow from sticking to it. The cooking spray makes it too slick for any snow to accumulate while shoveling.

Avoiding static cling

When you come back inside from shoveling and you realize your hat helped give you static electricity, use dryer sheets to remove, not only static but also frizz when the air is dry.

To start a fire

Maybe you want to warm up by the fire after being out in the extreme cold. You can make your own fire starter with dryer lint inside toilet paper rolls. This is also a good one for camping.

Getting traction back in your shoes

If you’re heading to work and wearing some dressier shoes or ones that have lost a little grip, use sandpaper to rough them up on the bottom to gain a little more traction.

Frozen locks

If you find that your car locks are frozen, apply a little hand sanitizer to the locks. The isopropyl alcohol will lower the freezing point of the water and melt the ice inside the lock. Or you could heat the key with a lighter before trying again.

Your gas tank

Always make sure you have at least half a tank of gas in your car during the winter. Not only will it keep you warm if you get stranded but it will also keep condensation in your gas tank from freezing up, causing issues to your fuel line and fuel pump.

Foggy windows

We all know foggy windows while driving is a nuisance. Put cat litter in an old sock and place it near your windshield. The cat litter will absorb moisture in the air making it harder for the fog to form on the windshields.

A few more tips for when your car is parked… you can lay a blanket across your windshield to keep ice from forming and knee-high socks can keep your windshield wipers from freezing.