‘Now Hiring’ signs an indicator of economic recovery, professor says

There are some indicators locally that North Dakota is moving toward economic recovery.

Recent reports, and more “Now Hiring” signs posted throughout Bismarck suggest the state is no longer in the same degree of economic decline it experienced months ago.

North Dakota’s Labor Market Information website shows September did see a slight decrease in the number of job openings. However, the months of June, July and August all saw increases in openings in stark contrast to the earlier months of the pandemic, like April, which saw a 30 percent drop in openings.

University of North Dakota Economics Professor David Flynn says those “Now Hiring” signs are a result of many things, but it’s generally a positive sign.

“Certainly there’s a good aspect to it that businesses feel like whatever level of business they’re at can support more employees,” Flynn said. “That’s an excellent indicator of an economy that’s at least not declining anymore.”

That report found that in September, there were 12,700 job openings — about 55 percent of which required just a high school diploma or no educational credential.

