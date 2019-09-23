Now’s The Time To Get (Your Home) Ready For Winter

Bismarck – With the possibility of snow falling in some portions of the area as early as this weekend, taking some simple steps now, can save you from a big headache down the road.

The Burleigh County Office of Emergency Management recommends that before the snow flies, to take a few minutes to photograph your home.

More specifically take some pictures of all the vents on your roof.

Officials say knowing where the vents are located will make it easier for you when you need to remove snow and ice and the vents are hidden under the snow.

KX News spoke with Emergency Managers about other things you should do now that summer’s over.

“We’ve been having these back to back winters with a lot of snow and I think people forget about their roofs and some of the issues it’s causes and the sooner you can do it and maintain that depth level of snow on your roof, the better it is for you and your family,” said Mary Senger, Burleigh County Emergency Manager.

She adds it’s also a good time for other fall maintenance, such as getting your chimney cleaned before using your fireplace for the first time.

Inspecting your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors.

And winterizing your lawn equipment and making sure your snow blower is ready to go.

