Noxious Weeds a Topic of North Dakota Land Reclamation Conference

With any project that involves disturbing the land, one thing is always possible: weeds.

In North Dakota, some of those weeds are noxious. At Wednesday’s North Dakota Land Reclamation conference in Dickinson, those in attendance got a crash course in dealing with and preventing, noxious weeds on project sites.

Areas in-and-around energy development sites are especially at risk for noxious weeds because the construction usually leaves open dirt where weeds can explode.

Palmer Amaranth is one of the newer noxious weeds to arrive in North Dakota from Nebraska and officials are scrambling to slow it’s spread.

North Dakota State University extension explained what you need to know and do before the first shovel hits the dirt.

“Noxious weeds as a whole, you either have them or you don’t and so if you do a plan upfront you can at least see, ‘Do I have them? Do I have to worry about them?’ If you do a survey upfront and you have them, you need to think about pre-construction management and post-construction management of noxious weeds because, by law, the landowner is responsible for controlling noxious weeds based on the century code,” said Kevin Sedivec with the NDSU Extension.

He added that landowners should have a plan in place that states who is going to control the possible weeds, pay for their removal and how is the plan going to be done.