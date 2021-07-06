Nuisance zebra mussels confirmed in Twin Lakes

LAMOURE, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular fishing lake in LaMoure County.

A cabin owner spotted the adult mussels on a log floating in Twin Lakes over the weekend. The state’s aquatic nuisance species coordinator Ben Holen said follow-up sampling confirmed the presence of the destructive mussels, which compete with native species, clog water intakes and can even sink docks and buoys with their weight.

The 1,735-acre lake is a popular fishing destination located a few miles north of LaMoure. Twin Lakes is located near Lake LaMoure.