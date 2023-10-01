NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The month of October is recognized as breast cancer awareness month.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, every day more than 700 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer.

The foundation states that 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

The North Dakota Cancer Coalition found that breast cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among North Dakota women.

But early detection can help with breast cancer. Early detection includes doing monthly breast self-exams and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms.

Specialists say awareness of the facts and statistics surrounding breast cancer in the United States is key in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health.

Women’s Way in Bismarck with Burleigh Public Health is now offering support and information throughout the month.

To learn more dial 800-449-6636 or visit https://www.bismarcknd.gov/95/Public-Health .