October Is Real ID Month In ND

Bismarck — October is now officially Real ID Month.

This after Gov. Doug Burgum and Secretary of State Al Jaeger signed a special proclamation this morning.

The proclamation is aimed at raising awareness and to get people moving to get their Real ID.

You have until Oct. 1 of next year to make sure your driver’s license or ID has a federally required Real ID gold star on it, or you may not be able to fly commercially without other acceptable forms of ID.

To help you, the state has scheduled several Real ID days, which are appointment only. The Bismarck day is scheduled for Oct. 12 is currently full, but one is set for the Oct. 19 in Fargo which is now open.

Additional dates across the state, including in Bismarck will be set at later times.

KX News talked with the DOT about the trouble some millennial’s may have getting a Real ID because many things in the world are electronic, and paper copies to provide proof may not be available.

“As long as they still have proof of some sort of address, which everyone should have some type of document, we’re willing to work with everyone, so if their documents aren’t on our website and if you can’t figure it out, just give us a call and we’ll come up with a plan, we have worked on a case by case basis with other individuals and we will find a way to get you a Real ID,” said Brad Schaffer, director of drivers license services.

Gov. Burgum adds the Real ID is not just for flying, those still without it by the deadline will also not be able to access secure federal facilities such as military bases.