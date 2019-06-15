According to the Minot Police Department, an officer was injured in a struggle with a suspect, during a traffic stop.
It happened Thursday when an officer asked a 28-year-old passenger to step out of the vehicle.
The man was wanted on outstanding warrants.
He fought with the officer, injuring him before he was hit with a stun gun.
Then the driver of the vehicle drove off, with the 28-year-old inside.
The man eventually fled into an apartment building, forcing his way into an occupied apartment and hid.
Police set up a perimeter and the suspect surrendered.
Officer Injured in Traffic Stop
According to the Minot Police Department, an officer was injured in a struggle with a suspect, during a traffic stop.