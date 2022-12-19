(KXNET) — For the second year in a row, Oliver has topped the list as the most popular name for newborn boys born at Sanford Health in 2022. For girls, Olivia was the most popular name, moving up four spots from number five in 2021.

Clinching the second-place spot for most popular boy names is Hudson, while Ava came in second for girl names.

Moving up one spot from 2021 in both boys and girls categories, Liam moved to the number three spot for boys, while Evelyn came in third for girls. Both Liam and Evelyn placed fourth in 2021.

Here’s the top five in each category:

Boys:

Oliver

Hudson

Liam

Theodore

William | Brooks (tie)

Girls:

Olivia

Ava

Evelyn

Harper | Emma | Amelia (tie)

Eleanor



