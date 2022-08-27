BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed following a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car traveling eastbound on Highway 13 collided with a car traveling westbound near mile marker 374.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle, both 19-year-old men, were transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP. The names of those involved in the collision have not yet been released.