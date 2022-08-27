Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A head-on collision on Highway 1804 has resulted in the death of one driver.

According to the NDHP, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Ford F250, driven by a 67-year-old man from Williston, was traveling westward on Highway 1804 near mile marker 332 (approximately 1 mile west of Trenton) when a Nissan Xtera traveling eastward, driven by a 29-year old woman from Williston, crossed over the boundary line. Although the Ford attempted to evade the Nissan, the driver was unable to, and the vehicles collided head-on, then came to rest in the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation.