BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An officer of the Bismarck Police Department is facing minor injuries — as well as potential charges — after a broadside vehicle crash occurring on the evening of Saturday, December 16th.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 25-year-old male officer of the BPD was traveling northbound in a Police vehicle and responding to an unrelated incident in the city when he entered the intersection of South 98th Street at Bismarck Expressway while the traffic light was red.

At the same time as the officer’s crossing, a Chevy Equinox, driven by a 66-year-old woman from Bismarck, was traveling westbound on East Bismarck Expressway with a green light, which eventually led to the Chevy striking the Police car at approximately 40 miles per hour.

Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest north of the intersection. The 66-year-old woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident, and while the 25-year-old officer was not injured, it was noted that the police car’s emergency lights were not activated prior to or at the time of the crash.

The crash currently remains under investigation. Charges against the officer are pending.