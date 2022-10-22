HAVANA, N.D. (KXNET) — A 48-year-old Havana man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the driver was traveling southbound on ND State Highway 32 approximately 2 miles north of Havana when his vehicle crossed the center line and overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed the right fog line and drove partially into the west ditch. The driver then attempted to correct again to the left, but overcorrected again and entered the east ditch, in which the vehicle overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken by ambulance from the scene and later moved to Sanford Health in Fargo by Sanford’s AirMed division.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the NDHP.