BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A crash occurring four miles north of Towner has resulted in the death of one man and the serious injury of another.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, sometime before 7:28 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Willow Road, near its intersection with 69th Street Northeast when it veered off the road to the right, overcorrected, and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then rolled, causing one of the occupants traveling inside to be ejected.

The occupant ejected in the crash — a 46-year-old male from Rugby — was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The second occupant, a 47-year-old male from Towner, was severely injured in the crash, and has been transported to a care center in Rugby for treatment. The designations of driver and passenger are still being confirmed.

The crash currently remains under investigation.