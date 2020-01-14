One man hospitalized, grain trailer split in half after semi-truck, train collide

NEAR YORK, ND (KX News) — One man was taken to the hospital and a North Dakota road was blocked for more than four hours after a BNSF train and semi-truck collided.



North Dakota Highway Patrol said the collision happened a little after 12:30 p.m. Monday at the 47th Avenue Northeast Railroad crossing, 1 3/4 miles west of York. 47th was closed for more than four hours.



The driver of a semi-truck, hauling a grain trailer, was southbound on 47th, coming from a Benson County farm heading to a grain elevator in York.

The train was heading southeast, towing 72 freight cars from Minot to Dilworth, Minnesota. NDHP said the truck driver didn’t stop at the crossing and the trailer was struck by the train. There was so much force behind the collision, the NDHP said the grain trailer was split in half.



The truck driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby. None of the train crew was injured.