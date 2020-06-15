One thing keeping restaurants from new normal

Here in North Dakota we’re getting close to reaching our new normal, so are restaurants just as close?

Fireflour Pizzeria in Bismarck is one of those restaurants trying to get business back to pre-covid levels. The owner says take-out and delivery orders have been the driving force for a lot of restaurants in North Dakota, including Fireflour. But owner Kenny Howard says there’s still one thing keeping them from truly being back.

“The one thing thats kind of missing downtown still is the Bismarck Event Center and the Belle Mehus and Dakota Stage so those kind of events for coming out at night or bringing people in during the day performances and that sort of things so that’s kind of all thats really missing now at this point I think,” said Howard.

Those venues are scheduled to start having events again by the end of the month which should provide the missing foot traffic in downtown Bismarck.