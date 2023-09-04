GWINNER, ND (KXNET) — A one-vehicle rollover near Gwinner early Monday morning has seriously injured a motorcyclist.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 53-year-old Gwinner man was driving north on U.S. Highway 32 toward the T-intersection of U.S. Highway 13 just outside of Gwinner.

The highway patrol says the driver apparently disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, continued across Highway 13, lost control and rolled the motorcycle into the ditch.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene and later transferred to the Lisbon Hospital.

The highway patrol says the driver has been charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The rollover remains under investigation.