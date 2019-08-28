One Wounded Warrior Shares His Story

Staying positive when you’ve lost a limb can be difficult. We share the story of one Wounded Warrior sharing his story in hopes of inspiring others to remain positive.

Monroy joined the Marine Corps in 2006 and deployed a few times to Iraq and Afghanistan. But, on October 8th, 2010, his life would change forever. An IED exploded underneath the vehicle he was driving. And 22 surgeries later–he made the decision to amputate. Monroy plays for the USA Patriots Softball team as a second baseman and short stop. He travels across the country sharing his story and inspiring others to not treat anyone differently because they have a disability. He made a stop at Ramstad school in Minot. Some of the students know someone who is missing a limb. Like a student who went to hockey camp with someone. Monroy’s message really struck a chord for one 8th grader who also knows someone missing a limb.