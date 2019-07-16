Operation: Summer Heat Seizes Illegal Drugs with Large Street Value

This weekend the Northwest Narcotics Task Force along with numerous police and drug enforcement agencies conducted Operation Summer Heat. In order to reduce criminal activity in Williston and Williams County. In total, 17 people were arrested. Notably, the operation seized about 130 grams of methamphetamine with a $13,000 street value. The operation also seized around 316 Schedule IV pills.

The operation was supported by the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center and Williams County’s State’s Attorney’s Office and Corrections Center.