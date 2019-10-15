Opioid Dashboard button added to homepage of NDDoH website

An ‘Opioid Dashboard’ button was added to the homepage of the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) website detailing North Dakota opioid statistics from Jan. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2019.

Various sources are used throughout the five-page document, like the North Dakota Board of Pharmacy, Office of Attorney General, North Dakota Board of Pharmacy, the North Dakota Electronic Surveillance System for Early Notification of Community-Based Epidemics (ESSENCE) and more.

For Ward County from Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year, 12,729 opioid prescriptions were prescribed, according to the North Dakota Board of Pharmacy.

For Burleigh County from Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year, 25,593 opioid prescriptions were prescribed.

For the state of North Dakota in 2018, prescriptions for females made up 59.12% and males 40.75%. Opioids were prescribed to people 60+ the most, according to the North Dakota Board of Pharmacy.

For more information and to view more opioid statistics for North Dakota, click the following link:

https://www.ndhealth.gov/Opioid/