Designer Genes of North Dakota and Our Place Motorcycle Club or OPMC are working together to make sure, everyone can bike.



“As guys who ride bikes, we all started out on two wheels. Our first two wheels was a bicycle that was our first taste of freedom, it’s every kids first taste of freedom. That moment when they get to be out of the house and on their own and it’s just a challenge for some of these kids to get that freedom,” said OPMC’s Eric Miller.

Designer Genes is a support group in Bismarck for individuals with Down Syndrome. Every year, Designer Genes hosts a camp called ICANBIKE where children and adults can learn how to ride a bike.



“Sometimes we do, Ican Bike for a jersey. We can do bike stuff we can ride so many times,” said 14 year old Joey.

OPMC hosts Bikers 4 Bikers to help Designer Genes with some of the costs of the camp. During the event, there were silent auctions, bingo, a bake sale, face painting and more.



“Being left out on the block is really hard, you know seeing their friends ride a bike, this just gives them that moment to be just like every other kid on the block,” said Miller.

For OPMC it’s the perfect mix of what they love, bikes and helping out. At the end of Bikers 4 Bikers, 6 lucky names are drawn to be apart of a special ride.



“These are kids that are going to ride on the back of a motorcycle at the capitol in September during the Designer Genes Capitol Walk, For those kids to have the opportunity to ride on a motorcycle is absolutely amazing,” said Miller.

All of the funds go directly to the I Can Bike Camp this upcoming summer.

Miller says downtown shops in Bismarck and Mandan have been major supporters of Designer Genes.