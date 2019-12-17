Optimist Club trying to stay optimistic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Not a big fan of wrapping your own gifts?

For the last four decades, the optimist club has been wrapping them for you and we decided to check in on the process.

“It’s just easier so you don’t have to waste paper,” said Layla Fricke, who’s getting her presents wrapped.

Every year, the Bismarck Optimist Club camps out in front of the old Herbergers in the Kirkwood Mall.

“Last year we did as well,” says Fricke.

It’s a holiday tradition.

Tom Miller leads this “wrap pack”, and the clubs biggest fundraiser of the year. But, this Christmas, they are trying to stay optimistic.

“It’s been a slow year, the Saturday after Black Friday was the first time we ever closed up because of the weather. Can we make it up?  I hope so,” said Miller, Chairman of the Optimist Club gift wrapping project.

Miller is passionate about the process and raising money for the cause, which is helping to bring optimism to mostly grade school-age kids.

“They seem to be the ones that need the most. We’re always short of money but never short of things to do,” said Miller.

So with every cut, and every wrap made here they’re are helping to give gifts to kids in the community not just a Christmas time, but throughout the year.

The Optimist Club will be wrapping gifts every day up until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Miller said that’s generally one of their biggest days.

Miller talked about the rising cost of wrapping gifts.

Each roll of wrapping paper costs about $280 plus shipping.

He said they order about 3,000 bows at 14 cents per bow. Plus, there’s mall rent.

He said on a good year the gift wrapping operation can gross $25,000 and while that sounds like a lot, Miller said the overhead costs certainly put a dent on the holiday efforts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"

Hill Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hill Sentenced"

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Impact"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge