Organ donation helps family heal from tragedy

More than 112,000 Americans are on the national waiting list for an organ transplant, and the Bjerklie family is hoping to change that.

When Becky Bjerklie pulled out her wallet at a drive-thru last year, her son Brandon noticed something on her license.

“It said organ donor on there. He asked what that meant and so we had the discussion, and he just said when he got his permit he wanted to put that on there,” Bjerklie said.

Just weeks later, 16-year-old Brandon died from an asthma attack, but his choice to become a donor proved lifesaving for nearly 100 others after he was able to donate organs and bone marrow for transplants.

“Had I not had that conversation with him, I never would have been able to go through with the organ donation when he did pass away,” Bjerklie said.

Today, Bjerklie has turned that tragedy into action — organizing a craft and vendor show at Sertoma Park to raise awareness and money for Donate Life, an organization that helps connect donors with those in need of a transplant.

“I had sent out a letter and picture of Brandon to all of his recipients,” Bjerklie said. “I sent that to Donate Life and then they passed it on, and then those people are welcome to reach back out.”

Rebecca Pedersen is Brandon’s aunt — she’s wearing a shirt in memory of her nephew.

“He was a huge batman fan so we’ve got BranMan and Donate Life stuff on the back,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen says they had a handful of people sign up to become donors at the booth, and others who wanted to learn more.

“We’ve had individuals who’ve had a lot of questions about it, but also it’s really amazing because we’re meeting a lot of people who have either had family members who’ve received organs or who have already made the decision to donate their organs,” Pedersen said.

The booth had a laptop for people to sign up on Donate Life’s registry, as well as wristbands for sale and the chance to donate money.

Bjerklie says she hopes to continue doing craft shows for causes in the future.