BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The USDA has released a set of new guidelines when it comes to labeling foods as “organic” in an attempt to crack down on fraud and boost oversight in the market.



First, the USDA wants to strengthen its current guidelines: that organic products must be produced without toxic pesticides, synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, antibiotics, hormones, or genetic engineering. And second, the USDA wants to ensure that all parts of a company or farm’s supply chain are organic too — another new step. This means that anything that comes to the farm or leaves the farm must be organic, all the way to the grocery store — and that it also can’t be mixed with other non-organic food and supplies along the way.

According to the Cornucopia Institute, it takes about 3 years for land to be converted to organic in North Dakota, and maintaining that “organic” seal can be tough. This means that growers will need to take the rules into consideration before marketing their products.

“It streamlines the authority of the USDA to bring enforcement actions against anyone who’s doing anything fraudulent,” CEO of the Organic Trade Association Tom Chapman said. “You look for that. You’ll see USDA organic seal. And that’s your vote of confidence that this product is truly organic.”

Nationwide, sales of organic foods have more than doubled over the past 10 years. In 2020, sales soared to nearly $62 billion.

The new rules take effect in March.