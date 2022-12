NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A cold and snowy start with a midweek warm-up.

Tonight, snow is likely across much of North Dakota. Most should have moved out by the time you wake up on Tuesday morning. Many will have a chance at a trace to 3 inches of new snowfall.

Tuesday, temperatures will be falling throughout the day to the single digits. Overnight wind chills could drop to as low as -25° to -35°.