Pandemic benefits nearing end as Congress plans stimulus bill passage

North Dakota is approaching the deadline for the end of pandemic benefits from the federal government.

All coverage will end for those utilizing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation on Dec. 26. Job Service North Dakota encourages those who need further assistance to call 211 for confidential support.

Communications Officer Sarah Arntson says since mid-March, more than 43,000 claims were filed for pandemic unemployment assistance.

“It’s really hard to announce that these programs are ending because we know so many people rely on that. So we just wanted to be able to offer resources in the best way that we knew how to help people in this really difficult time,” Arntson said.

However, if Congress passes a new stimulus package, those benefits could extend into the spring. North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer says he’s confident the proposed $900 billion relief bill will be passed as soon as Monday of next week.

He says it will include direct payments of about $600, a simpler loan forgiveness program for small businesses, and funding for vaccine distribution.

“We are not leaving Washington without another COVID relief package. And I think it’s very, very close. We pretty much know what’s going to be in it,” Cramer said. “Just so people understand it will be combined with the year-end spending bill as well so it’ll be one giant omnibus appropriation that will include the COVID relief piece, even though they’ve been negotiated separately.”

Government funding is set to expire midnight on Friday, and Cramer says that should provide enough incentive for lawmakers to approve appropriations before Monday.