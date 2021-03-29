Pandemic masks ongoing child abuse crisis as cases plummet

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As coronavirus infections rise in the United States after nearly three months of declines, public health officials say Americans must remain vigilant and careful even amid the vaccine rollout.

Top health officials including White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned that the new spike in infections — particularly in the northeast and states like Michigan — could wipe out vaccination successes.