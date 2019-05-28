Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Panel chooses study topics that may spur legislation in 2021

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
State Capitol5_1559074600948.png.jpg

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers will study 46 topics that could inspire bills for the next legislative session.


The Legislative Management committee on Tuesday voted to conduct the studies on topics that include a review on the state’s prison system, education funding, ethics requirements and “potential uses” of earnings from the voter-approved oil tax savings account.


The 17-member Legislative Management committee oversees the Legislature’s business between sessions.


The powerful panel rejected 21 proposed studies from the legislative session that ended last month. Fifteen of the studies were mandatory from legislation.


Legislative Management will meet again in June 10 to pick the membership of the interim study committees.


Republican House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, the chairman of Legislative Management, says he will recommend that Democrats head some of the committees.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Windy Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windy Conditions"

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"

Geese Carcasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geese Carcasses"

Benefits of Being Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benefits of Being Outside"

Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UTTC 50th

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC 50th"

Working on the job

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on the job"

Blood Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drive"

Nurses Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Union"

SWAT in Dickinson

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Dickinson"

Stormy Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Labor Day"

Labor Day Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day Workers"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19"

Importance behind mind & body health for students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance behind mind & body health for students"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Golf"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Kay's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kay's"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"
More Video

Don't Miss