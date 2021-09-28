Panel tables idea to split House districts on reservations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A panel of lawmakers putting the final touches on North Dakota’s new legislative map has delayed action on a proposal to create separate House districts on two of the state’s five American Indian reservations.

Some members of the 14-member Republican-led committee said Tuesday they wanted more legal guidance before voting on the motion. The committee is scheduled to meet again Wednesday.

Some North Dakota tribal leaders appealed to lawmakers last week to split legislative House districts that include reservations, a move they believe will increase the odds for electing American Indians to the Legislature.

