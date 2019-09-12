Papa’s Pumpkin Patch has some surprises this season

Pumpkins aren’t the only things at the patch this year.

A few new items have been added to Papa’s Pumpkin Patch. There’s a Magic School Bus used for touring the patch, a zip line for the older kids and even a STEM project.

We talked to Papa who said it’s been a tough year after the passing of his sister Tracy. He also lost his mother.

But he says just because we’re missing a couple of Pearces’ this year, the show will go on — despite the rumors to close.

“One day my time will come to a close. I have no end game. I have no.. I don’t see an end to what it is we’ve created I think,” said owner of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Dave Pearce.

Just recently they were named in the top 10 of pumpkin patches in America by the Travel channel.