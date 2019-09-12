Papa’s Pumpkin Patch has some surprises this season

Pumpkins aren’t the only things at the patch this year.

A few new items have been added to Papa’s Pumpkin Patch. There’s a Magic School Bus used for touring the patch, a zip line for the older kids and even a STEM project.

We talked to Papa who said it’s been a tough year after the passing of his sister Tracy. He also lost his mother.

But he says just because we’re missing a couple of Pearces’ this year, the show will go on — despite the rumors to close.

“One day my time will come to a close. I have no end game. I have no.. I don’t see an end to what it is we’ve created I think,” said owner of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Dave Pearce.

Just recently they were named in the top 10 of pumpkin patches in America by the Travel channel.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

