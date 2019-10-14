Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in need of volunteers

BISMARCK — Papa’s Pumpkin Patch is looking for volunteers on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 4-6 p.m. to help unload produce into the yard and onto displays.

The call to help comes after the large snowfall set Papa’s back a bit.

In their Facebook post, Papa’s said they are closed Oct. 14 and will stay closed through Oct. 16 but plan to have a “huge” re-opening party on Thursday, Oct. 17.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of this place and without generous people like yourselves, Papa’s wouldn’t be possible. Thank you and we look forward to seeing you Wednesday afternoon (for unloading) or Thursday!” the Facebook post said.

