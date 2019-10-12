Papa’s Pumpkin Patch now offering Christmas trees

BISMARCK — For the first time ever, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck will be offering live Christmas trees, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch announced on Facebook.

They said during the off-season, they were busy making stands so customers can shop and pick the perfect tree out before buying it.

They will then wrap it for you.

*Special Announcement #2*Alright folks! Are we ready for this one? It’s a biggy!For the first time EVER Papa’s… Posted by Papa's Pumpkin Patch and Papa's Polar Patch on Friday, October 11, 2019

Papa’s will offer Balsam Fir, Canaan Fir, Fraser Fir, Korean Fir, Scotch Pine and White Pine ranging from 6′-9′.

They also said that if you’re in need of a larger tree, don’t hesitate to contact them — they’ll get it for you.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch will open on Black Friday from 12-7 p.m.

Closer to Thanksgiving, Papa’s will share all additional details.