Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch now offering Christmas trees

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christmas Tree OTS_1511842654192.png

BISMARCK — For the first time ever, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck will be offering live Christmas trees, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch announced on Facebook.

They said during the off-season, they were busy making stands so customers can shop and pick the perfect tree out before buying it.

They will then wrap it for you.

*Special Announcement #2*Alright folks! Are we ready for this one? It’s a biggy!For the first time EVER Papa’s…

Posted by Papa's Pumpkin Patch and Papa's Polar Patch on Friday, October 11, 2019

Papa’s will offer Balsam Fir, Canaan Fir, Fraser Fir, Korean Fir, Scotch Pine and White Pine ranging from 6′-9′.

They also said that if you’re in need of a larger tree, don’t hesitate to contact them — they’ll get it for you.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch will open on Black Friday from 12-7 p.m.

Closer to Thanksgiving, Papa’s will share all additional details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Snow and Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow and Homes"

Mall Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall Open"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

HS Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Soccer"

Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9"

Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge