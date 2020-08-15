Parade-N-Park goes on despite cancellation of Buggies-N-Blues

More than one hundred classic cars made their way through Mandan this morning as part of an annual tradition that looks a little different this year.

Drivers revved their engines for Mandan’s annual Parade-N-Park classic car show. Marlow Anderson, who’s helped line up the cars at the parade for the last ten years, loves getting a front row seat.

“There’s this camaraderie that goes on between the people who own cars and I feel like even though I don’t have a classic car, this is kind of my way to be part of that culture,” Anderson said.

The parade is usually just one part of a weekend tradition — but this year, it’s the focus.

“It’s part of the Buggies N Blues experience, but of course due to COVID-19, we’re just not having that this year, but a lot of people thought it’d still be nice to have the parade,” Anderson said.

Spectators lined the streets of the parade route, from the Mandan Brave Center to Main Street, where the roughly 150 cars parked at various locations downtown.

Mike Kilian came from Minnesota with his 1936 Packard 120-B convertible to enjoy the day with grandkids Kenny and Charlotte.

“It’s a magnificent car to drive as a matter of fact,” Kilian said. “We use it all the time, never needs nothing but a little water and some oil and gas.”

Kilian says he even drives it to run errands.

“Go to the bank, go to the grocery store, liquor store, out to eat, that’s how I get the biggest kick out of them. We have 11 of them so they get rotated, although this one hasn’t gotten used much. Last year I don’t think we used it at all so it’s good to get it out again,” Kilian said.

Parked right beside Kilian, is a car that stands out from the others.

“Since it was already red we thought it would be super easy to make it a Little Tikes car,” Scotty Mews from Bismarck, said.

Scotty Mews from Bismarck got a smart car in May. When friends suggested he design it to resemble the classic toy, he started a GoFundMe to get it done.

“We were like ‘Well if everyone wants it to be a Little Tikes car, you guys can help pay for it,'” Mews said.

While she’s still 13 years too young for a license, Charlotte enjoys driving a classic car of her own.

The event was sponsored by Butcher Block Meats, and organized by the Mandan Progress Organization.