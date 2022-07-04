Mandan’s Independence Day parade has been a tradition since 1881 and draws participants and excitement each year.

“Getting those folks to sign up is pretty easy and getting them out here they’re full of energy to decorate and be part of the parade itself,” Mandan Progress Organization Exec Director Matt Schanandore said.

The clock is ticking as time is winding down for the Mandan Independence Day Parade. There is nothing unusual about the intensive labor that goes into designing and then putting together a float.

“A lot of sweat. Two days ago, when it was 100 degrees outside,” Arrow Service Team Owner Chad Leier said.

Leier’s float is made up of a tale of its own. It is a cartoon comic city with messages about what his business does which is water spills, fires, and mold treatment.

“We just want to do this as a community-building thing for our community and our employees coming together and being a part of something walking and handing out things on the street,” Leier said

Last year’s Parade winner Butcher Block Meats is back for another year. This go-around they’re going with a midwestern theme with some Peanuts characters riding along.

“People downtown really enjoy it. It’s all positive. The kids really enjoy the characters, and we design the float around the kids and the adults,” Butcher Block Meats Owner Dan Kraft said.

This is not Butcher Block’s first rodeo; their participation goes back to the 90s and they just keep coming back year after year. And, are proud of the track record they keep.

“We’ve never got second place, we’ve always gotten first place,” Kraft said.