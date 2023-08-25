MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Raising children is not just done by parents.

Sometimes grandparents and relatives raise children that are not their own.

To help, the NDSU extension has various resources to educate caregivers on how to raise kids.

The NDSU extension in Ward County has books, programs, and events available for all families no matter what they look like.

All of these options show parents the best ways to parent their kids.

There are many types of methods, and it’s important to know that not every method works on every kid.

“The goal of all of us that work in areas with parenting, family and child development those kinds of things is this: We want to help people that are caring for children to be the best possible caregiver they can be, which is what everyone wants. If you have a child, you want to be the best caregiver that is within your abilities,” said Holly Arnold, Parent Educator NDSU Extension Ward County.

Arnold says the goal isn’t to be perfect parents, the goal is to do the best with what we are given in the time we have.

If you want to explore these resources, you find them on facebook.